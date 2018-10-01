Stars' John Klingberg: Registers two assists in preseason finale
Klingberg notched two assists Sunday but the Stars fell to Colorado 6-5 in what was the final preseason game for both teams.
Klingberg played nearly 24 minutes in this game, more than any other Dallas skater. A season ago, he registered a career-high 67 points in 82 games. The 26-year-old Swede is Dallas' workhorse on the blue line and stands to see a lot of ice time against opposing teams best players in 2018-19.
