Klingberg (lower body) played 21:25 of ice time with two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Klingberg returned to his usual top-four role after a two-game absence. The Swede is at 32 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 46 games this season. He'll likely continue to play a large role in the Stars' offense from the blue line.