Stars' John Klingberg: Resurfaces on scoresheet
Klingberg was the primary distributor on Alexander Radulov's game-winning goal in overtime Saturday, with the Stars prevailing over host Minnesota, 2-1.
This was the Swede's second game back after missing 18 straight due to a hand injury that required surgery. Klingberg was held without a point and skated to minus-3 rating in the previous game against Chicago, but he looked much more comfortable in this one. Amazingly, the right-shooting blueliner is still on track for 50 points despite missing so much time.
