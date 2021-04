Klingberg notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on a Jamie Benn goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Klingberg has picked up a goal and four assists during his five-game point streak -- all of the helpers have come with the man advantage. The Swede continues to put up good numbers on offense with six goals, 18 helpers, 14 power-play points and 72 shots on net in 33 appearances.