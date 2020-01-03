Stars' John Klingberg: Ruled out against Wings
Klingberg (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Friday.
Klingberg logged 19:27 of ice time versus Nashville on Wednesday and picked up a pair of assists for his third multipoint game in his last six contests. The Swede remains stuck in a 12-game goal drought but continues to rack up the helpers, making him a solid top-end fantasy option. With Klingberg unavailable, Taylor Fedun figures to slot into the lineup for just the third time since the start of December.
