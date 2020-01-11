Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Ruled out Saturday

Klingberg (lower body) was able to skate Saturday but will remain out of the lineup in San Jose, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Klingberg last dressed Jan. 1. His next chance to get back in the lineup will come Tuesday in Colorado, but Klingberg will need to be removed from injured reserve prior to seeing game ice.

