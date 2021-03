Klingberg scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 9:57 of the first period, but that was the only advantage they had all game. The 28-year-old blueliner has six goals, 21 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 30 appearances. He's already matched his goal total from last season.