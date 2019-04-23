Stars' John Klingberg: Seals series with OT tally
Klingberg scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.
Klingberg couldn't have picked a better time for his second career postseason goal, beating Predators goalie Pekka Rinne glove side from the left faceoff dot. Klingberg provided plenty of offense in the first round series, with five assists over the previous five games before the series-clinching tally Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...