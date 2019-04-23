Stars' John Klingberg: Seals series with OT tally

Klingberg scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.

Klingberg couldn't have picked a better time for his second career postseason goal, beating Predators goalie Pekka Rinne glove side from the left faceoff dot. Klingberg provided plenty of offense in the first round series, with five assists over the previous five games before the series-clinching tally Monday.