Stars' John Klingberg: Secures another point

Klingberg collected an assist during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Klingberg has now accumulated two goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point streak. He steadily leads all defenseman in scoring this year with 43 points in 47 games. Owners can continue to deploy the Swedish blueliner with confidence across all formats.

