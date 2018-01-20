Stars' John Klingberg: Secures another point
Klingberg collected an assist during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Klingberg has now accumulated two goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point streak. He steadily leads all defenseman in scoring this year with 43 points in 47 games. Owners can continue to deploy the Swedish blueliner with confidence across all formats.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Prolific scoring from blue line•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Stays hot with two more points•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...