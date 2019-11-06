Stars' John Klingberg: Set to miss two weeks

According to head coach Jim Montgomery, Klingberg (lower body) will be out at least two weeks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg is the third defenseman the Stars have lost for an extended period of time this season. His absence leaves just five healthy defensemen on the roster. If Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) is unable to return in the near future, the Stars will be forced to recall a blueliner. Possible candidates include Gavin Beyreuther and Emil Djuse.