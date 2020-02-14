Stars' John Klingberg: Sets up opening tally

Klingberg recorded an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Klingberg set up Denis Gurianov for the early goal. The Swedish blueliner has 24 points, 86 shots and 59 blocks in 47 games this season. He's gathered a goal and three helpers in seven appearances in February, showing a little more life on offense recently.