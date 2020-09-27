Klingberg recorded an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5.
Klingberg's shot attempt in the second overtime generated a rebound that Corey Perry stashed home for the game-winning goal. The 28-year-old Klingberg has continued to play well in the Stanley Cup Finals with a goal and four assists in five games. He's produced four markers, 17 helpers, 45 shots on goal, 56 hits and 28 blocks in 25 contests overall.
