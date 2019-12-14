Stars' John Klingberg: Slated to return Saturday

Klingberg (personal) is expected to play Saturday against the Predators, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.

Klingberg missed Friday's matchup against the Golden Knights as he tended to a family illness, but the 27-year-old prepared to return to the lineup. The blueliner has worked on the top pairing this season, averaging 23:14 of ice time per game, but he's having a down year in the point department with just two goals and eight assists through 26 contests.