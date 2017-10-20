Stars' John Klingberg: Snags two assists in victory
Klingberg picked up two third-period assists in a 5-4 win over Arizona on Thursday.
Both assists came on goals by Tyler Seguin and helped secure the victory for the Stars. Klingberg now has five assists and seven points through the first seven games of the season. The dynamic blueliner is averaging 24:15 of ice time, by far the highest on his team. Assuming this continues, the 25-year-old will continue to see plenty of scoring opportunities.
