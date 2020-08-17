Klingberg notched three assists Sunday, one on the power play, in the Stars' 5-4 overtime win over the Flames during Game 4 of their first-round series.

After collecting an helper with the man advantage in the first period, Klingberg was a key figure in the comeback victory. The tying goal, scored with 12.9 seconds left in regulation, came off the rebound of a Klingberg shot, while the OT winner was deflected home by Alexander Radulov on a rocket from the point by Klingberg. The blueliner had a disappointing regular season, but he now has six points (all assists) through six postseason contests.