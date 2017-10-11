Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Stays hot with multi-point showing

Klingberg scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

With a point in each of the first three games of the season (two goals and two assists), Klingberg appears poised for a rebound showing in 2017-18. Considering the surrounding talent on the Dallas roster, a career-best fantasy campaign is well within reach for the 25-year-old defenseman.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories