Stars' John Klingberg: Stays hot with two more points
Klingberg scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.
The Swede has taken his offensive game to a new level this season, as his 34 points pace all defensemen. Klingberg is a set-and-forget asset in all settings, and barring injury, there's no reason to expect a major scoring decline.
