Stars' John Klingberg: Steady production from back end
Klingberg scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
It was his first multi-point game of the season. Klingberg has points in each of the Stars first four games and five points (three goals, two assists) altogether. A repeat of his excellent 67-point adventure last year appear possible.
