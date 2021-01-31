Klingberg posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's third-period tally. On a season-opening five-game point streak, Klingberg has two goals and six assists, with six of his eight points on the power play. The Swedish defenseman is already to a quarter of his output from last year. He'll cool off eventually, but fantasy managers need Klingberg to stay in their lineups while he's rolling.