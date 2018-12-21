Stars' John Klingberg: Struggles in return

Klingberg (hand) finished with a minus-3 rating over 24:30 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Klingberg was understandably rusty in his first game action since Nov. 8, posting a team-low rating while failing to mark the scoresheet. What's more important is that he looked capable of handling his usual role after missing almost a month and a half. The points should come as he regains his rhythm.