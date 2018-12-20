Stars' John Klingberg: Taken off injured reserve
Klingberg (hand) has been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Klingberg was already confirmed to be back in the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, so his activation off IR was merely a formality. The defenseman hasn't played since Nov. 8 against the Sharks, a stretch of 18 games on the sidelines. While the Swede may not start averaging over 25 minutes per game right out the gate, he should start hitting that mark sooner rather than later.
