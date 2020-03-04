Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies another power-play point
Klingberg scored a power-play goal and posted three shots on net with one block in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old has a modest four-game point streak with two goals and five points during that stretch. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. Klingberg only has two goals but 15 assists on the power play this season. Overall, he has six goals and 32 points with a minus-9 rating in 55 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.