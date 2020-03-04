Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies another power-play point

Klingberg scored a power-play goal and posted three shots on net with one block in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has a modest four-game point streak with two goals and five points during that stretch. Three of those points have come with the man advantage. Klingberg only has two goals but 15 assists on the power play this season. Overall, he has six goals and 32 points with a minus-9 rating in 55 games this season.