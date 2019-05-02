Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies in Game 4 win

Klingberg scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Klingberg has earned two goals and six assists in 10 playoff appearances, while adding 12 blocked shots and 19 shots on goal. Klingberg only has two assists on the power play so far, but he is always a threat to generate offense when he's on the ice.

