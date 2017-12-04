Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies two assists
Klingberg picked up a pair of helpers in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.
The Finnish rearguard just keeps chugging along, as he's now up to four goals and 24 points -- which paces all defensemen -- in 27 games. Klingberg's 20 helpers are the ninth most in the NHL, as well, so he appears poised to make a serious run at his 48-assist, 58-point career high set as a sophomore in 2015-16.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Assists on game-winner•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Leads all defensemen in points•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Collects three first-period points•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Picks up trio of helpers Saturday•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Dominant fantasy outing Tuesday•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Snags two assists in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...