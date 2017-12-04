Stars' John Klingberg: Tallies two assists

Klingberg picked up a pair of helpers in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

The Finnish rearguard just keeps chugging along, as he's now up to four goals and 24 points -- which paces all defensemen -- in 27 games. Klingberg's 20 helpers are the ninth most in the NHL, as well, so he appears poised to make a serious run at his 48-assist, 58-point career high set as a sophomore in 2015-16.