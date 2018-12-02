Stars' John Klingberg: Targeting return around Christmas

Stars coach Jim Montgomery expects Klingberg (hand) to return around Christmas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The puck-moving blueliner has already missed the last 11 games with his injury, and this latest prognosis doesn't necessarily mean that he's ahead of schedule, but there haven't been any apparent setbacks since Klingberg underwent surgery in early November. It will definitely be worth holding onto the Swede since he's averaged 0.71 points per game between five NHL seasons.