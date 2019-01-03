Stars' John Klingberg: Two-assist performance in win
Klingberg picked up a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
One of Klingberg's assists came on the man advantage, giving the 26-year-old eight power-play points in 2018-19. The Swedish blueliner has points in consecutive contests and will hope to make it three straight Friday versus Washington. Odds are it'll come in the form of another assist, as Klingberg has struggled to score this season. His last goal came back on Oct. 23.
