Klingberg picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner helped set up both of Joe Pavelski's goals, staking the Stars to a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the second period. Klingberg is off to a blistering start to the season, failing to find the scoresheet only once in seven games and compiling two goals and 10 points, with nearly all that production (one goal and six helpers) coming on the power play.