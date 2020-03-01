Stars' John Klingberg: Two-point effort Saturday
Klingberg scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.
Klingberg set up Tyler Seguin's opening tally in the first period, and then netted an equalizer in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. The Swedish blueliner has a goal and three assists during his three-game point streak. He's up to 31 points, 107 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 54 outings.
