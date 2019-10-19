Stars' John Klingberg: Two-point night in loss

Klingberg scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

He also chipped in four shots, three hits and a blocked shot, while the goal was his first of the season. Klingberg had just one assist through the first eight games, but it was only a matter of time before he got rolling -- the 27-year-old blueliner has scored at least 40 points in all five of his NHL campaigns.