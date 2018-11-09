Stars' John Klingberg: Undergoes hand surgery

Klingberg underwent hand surgery Friday and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Things are only getting worse for Klingberg's owners at this point, as prior to this news the Stars had only revealed that the blueliner would miss at least three weeks due to an upper-body injury, but it now appears as though he'll be sidelined for a month at a minimum. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will be tasked with picking up the slack offensively during Klingberg's lengthy absence.