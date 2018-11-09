Stars' John Klingberg: Undergoes hand surgery
Klingberg underwent hand surgery Friday and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Things are only getting worse for Klingberg's owners at this point, as prior to this news the Stars had only revealed that the blueliner would miss at least three weeks due to an upper-body injury, but it now appears as though he'll be sidelined for a month at a minimum. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell will be tasked with picking up the slack offensively during Klingberg's lengthy absence.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Moves to IR•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Will miss at least three weeks•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Preserving elite fantasy status•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Gets back on track with power-play point•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Notches lone goal in defeat•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Steady production from back end•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...