Stars' John Klingberg: Unlikely to play Thursday
Klingberg (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Kings and is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Ducks, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Klingberg is traveling with the team on its four-game road trip, but he'll likely miss the first two contests. The 27-year-old will be reevaluated before Saturday's matchup versus the Sharks. For the time being, Taylor Fedun will fill in on the right side of the Stars' blue line.
