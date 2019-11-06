Stars' John Klingberg: Will undergo MRI

Klingberg will undergo an MRI Wednesday to determine the full extent of his lower-body injury, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The initial prognosis by Dallas' medical staff was a 2-4 week recovery for Klingberg, but that timeline could either shrink or grow depending on the results of Tuesday's scan. Another update on the Swedish blueliner's status should be released soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories