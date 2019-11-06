Stars' John Klingberg: Will undergo MRI
Klingberg will undergo an MRI Wednesday to determine the full extent of his lower-body injury, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The initial prognosis by Dallas' medical staff was a 2-4 week recovery for Klingberg, but that timeline could either shrink or grow depending on the results of Tuesday's scan. Another update on the Swedish blueliner's status should be released soon.
