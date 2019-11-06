Stars' John Klingberg: Won't finish Tuesday's game

Klingberg suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.

It's unclear when Klingberg picked up the injury, but the announcement came before the start of the third period. Losing the Swedish defenseman for any additional games would be a big blow to the Stars' blue line, which is already missing Roman Polak (upper body) and Andrej Sekera (undisclosed). However, the Stars don't play again until Sunday, which could give Klingberg time to recover without missing games.