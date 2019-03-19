Stars' Joseph Cecconi: Secures entry-level deal

Cecconi signed an entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

Stars brass was busy Tuesday morning, as the contingent bestowed entry-level contracts on three players. Cecconi compiled nine goals, 53 assists and 103 PIM over 147 NCAA games with the University of Michigan starting in the 2015-16 campaign, with the American defenseman claiming a U20 WJC gold medal one year later. He could captivate a deeper fantasy audience before long.