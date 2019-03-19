Stars' Josh Melnick: Gets entry-level deal with Dallas
Melnick signed an entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday.
The Stars signed three college prospects to entry-level deals Tuesday, with Melnick having been a standout at Miami University (Ohio). He's only 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, but the winger held his own based on a 0.78 point-per-game average between the collegiate and USHL ranks. We'll have to see how well Melnick can parlay his talents to success in professional hockey.
