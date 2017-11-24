Stars' Julius Honka: Back with Dallas
Honka was called up from AHL Texas on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
Honka's stint in the minors lasted just one day as they club opted to flip him and Curtis McKenzie -- just as it did Wednesday. The blueliner is unlikely to crack the lineup against Calgary on Friday, instead serving as an emergency depth option.
