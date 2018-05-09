Stars' Julius Honka: Blueliner's minutes to rise with coaching change
Honka's in line for an increased role next season, the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars have welcomed a new coach in Jim Montgomery as the successor to Ken Hitchcock, so naturally, the team will have a different look in 2018-19. Honka, for one, only appeared in 42 games at hockey's highest level last season and he saw close to four fewer minutes of average ice time compared to his rookie campaign. Remember, the Finn -- who is currently competing in the IIHF World Championship -- heard his name called with a first-round (14th overall) selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, so there's plenty of untapped potential here.
