Honka was promoted from AHL Texas on Friday.

Honka's recall will give the Stars some extra depth on the blue line while Marc Methot (lower body) continues to recover from injury. The youngster Honka has appeared in six NHL contests this season in which he logged a mere 14:58 of ice time along with six shots, a minus-4 rating and zero points. Given his minimal impact on the scoresheet, it's unlikely the Finn will remain in Dallas for the rest of the year -- especially once Methot is cleared to return.