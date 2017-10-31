Honka was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

First-year Stars coach Ken Hitchcock has not found much incentive to deploy the inexperienced Honka, but he'll almost assuredly pick up substantial playing time with the team's top development affiliate. His rough 2017-18 campaign has included a minus-4 rating without any points through six games; it's safe to cut bait on the Finn in redraft leagues, but we wouldn't advise that you take the same approach with him in keeper formats as he was the 14th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft and has plenty of untapped offensive potential for the long haul.