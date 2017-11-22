Honka was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Honka's recall lasted all of one game, for which he served as a healthy scratch. The 2014 first-round pick has featured in six contests for the Stars and eight minor-league games this season, failing to record a point. Dallas will be hoping that Honka can recover his confidence while playing in the AHL, where the Finn has already proven himself as an impactful puck-moving defenseman.