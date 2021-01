Honka (COVID-19 protocols) was placed on waivers Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Unless Honka is claimed by another team, the move will allow the club to either move the blueliner onto the taxi squad or ship him down to the minors outright. Given the contentious relationship in the past, it seems unlikely Honka would be thrilled about joining AHL Texas. With the taxi squad, the Finn will at least still be able to practice with the NHL group and could be promoted as needed.