Stars' Julius Honka: Done with upper-body issue
Honka will not rejoin the action Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Honka marks the second player of the note to be ruled out for the remainder after Jamie Benn (upper body) was ruled out earlier in the contest. If Honka is unable to rejoin the action Friday, Connor Carrick would presumably retake a spot among the pairings.
