Honka is expected to remain in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Honka has only seen intermittent playing time so far this season, but he just might have earned himself more consistent playing time after Monday's performance against the Rangers where he scored a goal and totaled three shots on target. While it's still a bit premature to assume he'll play everyday moving forward, things could get interesting if he musters up consecutive performances of similar ilk.