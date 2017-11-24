Honka is expected to play Friday against the Flames.

Honka had briefly been sent down to the AHL, but after getting called back up it seems Dallas has plans for him. That being said, the 21-year-old Finn who was drafted 14th overall in 2014 doesn't have a point this season through six games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop