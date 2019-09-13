Stars' Julius Honka: Formally requests trade
Honka has requested to be traded by the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This development doesn't come as a surprise, as the Stars simply have too much at defense for Honka to have a regular role, and he's shown major potential during his time in the AHL over the past several seasons. The 23-year-old blueliner is an effective power-play quarterback, so if he's picked up by the right team, he'll have sneaky sleeper potential.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.