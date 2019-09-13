Honka has requested to be traded by the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This development doesn't come as a surprise, as the Stars simply have too much at defense for Honka to have a regular role, and he's shown major potential during his time in the AHL over the past several seasons. The 23-year-old blueliner is an effective power-play quarterback, so if he's picked up by the right team, he'll have sneaky sleeper potential.