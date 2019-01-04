Stars' Julius Honka: Good to go
Honka (upper body) will play Friday against the Capitals, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Honka exited Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils prematurely for precautionary reasons, but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's contest. The 23-year-old Finn will slot into his usual spot skating on the Stars' third pairing against Washington.
