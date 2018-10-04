Honka will be scratched from Thursday's home opener versus the Coyotes, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Honka reportedly will give way to Connor Carrick and Roman Polak, but it sounds like the 22-year-old will get an opportunity soon enough. Selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 draft, Honka is coming off a campaign under the direction of Ken Hitchcock that included a mere four points over 42 games, but the team has since replaced him with former University of Denver bench boss Jim Montgomery.