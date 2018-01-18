Honka appears in line to watch Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets from the press box, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It looks like the Stars want to give Dillon Heatherington his first career start against the team that drafted him, so Honka draws the short straw here. The Finn is being eased into NHL action, putting up one goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating through his first 24 games as a second-year skater. Selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 draft, Honka still projects well long term, however.