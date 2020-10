General manager Jim Nill told reporters that Honka would like to rejoin the Stars for the 2020-21 campaign, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Honka missed out on last season after failing to come to an agreement regarding his contract. With JyP HT Jyvaskyla, the 24-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 11 helpers in 46 appearances. The Finn would likely push Joel Hanley and Andrej Sekera for a spot in the lineup if he does in fact re-sign with the Stars.