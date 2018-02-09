Stars' Julius Honka: Iffy for Friday's game
Honka (upper body) is questionable for Friday's home clash against the Penguins.
The Stars reportedly will reevaluate Honka on Friday after he left the prior evening's contest in the second period and didn't return. While he was selected 14th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Stars coach Ken Hitchcock has been reluctant to rip the training wheels off Honka this early in his career. He's only averaging 13:32 of ice time, which is hardly any time at all for a defenseman, and he's managed just one goal and three helpers over 29 games. The Finn needs all the NHL experience he can get, so hopefully these injuries don't become a regularity for the youngster.
